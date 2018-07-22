Jakob Icimsoy, Addison Smith Win 3rd Individual Events at SE Champs

2018 SE SOUTHEASTERN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Long Course Meters

Live Results/Meet Mobile “2018 SE Southeastern LC Championships”

Jakob Icimsoy from Wake Aquatics won his 3rd individual event of the 2018 Southeastern LSC Swimming Championship on Saturday evening in the boys’ 200 fly, where he swam a 2:03.95 to lead the field by half-a-second.

In the process, Icimsoy dropped 2.5 seconds from his previous lifetime best in the event. That comes after a nearly-two second drop in the 200 free (1:52.29) and more than a 12 second drop in the 400 IM (4:30.39) during the meet’s first two days.

Thomas Horne of Tennessee Aquatics, the only swimmer close to Icimsoy, was 2nd in 2:04.54. Between prelims and finals, he dropped 3.8 seconds from his lifetime best in the event.

In the girls senior events, the highlight was Baylor Swimming 17-year old Addison Smith, who won her 3rd individual event of the meet with a 4:21.59 in the 400 free. Baylor won all 5 girls’ senior events on Friday, including wins in the 200 free and 400 IM from Smith.

Other Senior Age Group Winners: