Jakob Icimsoy, Addison Smith Win 3rd Individual Events at SE Champs

2018 SE SOUTHEASTERN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
- Long Course Meters
- Live Results/Meet Mobile “2018 SE Southeastern LC Championships”
Jakob Icimsoy from Wake Aquatics won his 3rd individual event of the 2018 Southeastern LSC Swimming Championship on Saturday evening in the boys’ 200 fly, where he swam a 2:03.95 to lead the field by half-a-second.
In the process, Icimsoy dropped 2.5 seconds from his previous lifetime best in the event. That comes after a nearly-two second drop in the 200 free (1:52.29) and more than a 12 second drop in the 400 IM (4:30.39) during the meet’s first two days.
Thomas Horne of Tennessee Aquatics, the only swimmer close to Icimsoy, was 2nd in 2:04.54. Between prelims and finals, he dropped 3.8 seconds from his lifetime best in the event.
In the girls senior events, the highlight was Baylor Swimming 17-year old Addison Smith, who won her 3rd individual event of the meet with a 4:21.59 in the 400 free. Baylor won all 5 girls’ senior events on Friday, including wins in the 200 free and 400 IM from Smith.
Other Senior Age Group Winners:
- Ellie Waldrep of the Baylor Swim Club dipped under 30 seconds to win the senior 50 backstroke in 29.65.
- Auburn undergrad David Crossland won the men’s 50 back in 26.44, after finishing 2nd in the 100 back earlier in the meet. His time in the 50 back is a new personal best. Crossland has best times faster than the U.S. Nationals standards in multiple events, but none have come during the qualifying period, so he’s not entered at next week’s National Championship meet.
- Alex Massey of Ensworth Aquatics in Nashville, who is coming off her summer league city championship meet last weekend, won her first event of the meet on Saturday evening, topping the 200 fly final in 2:15.52.
- Massey’s Ensworth teammate Ophelia Pilkinton won the girls’ 50 free in 26.55, which is her best time by .34 seconds.
- Lindsey Sanders won the girls’ 200 breaststroke in 2:39.56, almost a two-second margin over the field and a new lifetime best. The top three finishers in the race, including Letitia Sim (2:41.35) and Phoebe Browne (2:41.98) all went new lifetime bests.
- Auburn undergrad Thomas Brewer led a 1-2 finish for the Tigers in the boys’ 200 breaststroker. Brewer won in 2:19.54, while Bryar Long was 2nd in 2:20.53.
- Hayden Burns of the University of Tennessee kept the aforementioned Icimsoy from winning a 4th event when he topped the 400 free in 3:59.71. Icimsoy was 2nd in 4:01.29 (another big lifetime best by over 4 seconds).
