NAG Holder Andrei Minakov Drops 52.0 100 Fly at Santa Clarita Sectionals Day 3

The 2018 Santa Clarita Sectionals continued Saturday with finals for the women’s and men’s 200 back, 400 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 800 free relay.

16-year-old Zephanie Koh, of Brea Aquatics, took first in the women’s 200 back in 2:17.48 (1:07.70/1:09.78). She was followed by Bay Club Aquatics’ Juliana Fox in 2:18.80, and Diablo Aquatics’ Gillian Flath in 2:19.52. Roadrunner Aquatics’ Robert Moseley split 1:0245/1:04.16 to win the men’s race in 2:06.61, followed by Brea Aquatics’ Preston Planells in 2:06.74. Crow Canyon’s Allen Dempster took third in 2:07.01.

FAST’s Cathryn Salladin won the women’s 400 free in 4:20.23 (1:02.08/1:05.28/1:06.53/1:06.34). La Mirada Armada’s Kathleen Sulkevich took second in 4:25.51, followed by her teammate Rosalee Mira Santa Ana in 4:26.08. Team Santa Monica’s Gordon Mason was the only swimmer under 4:00 Saturday, putting together an impressively even-split swim to win the men’s race in 3:59.30 (59.07/1:00.18/59.92/1:00.13). Brea’s Michael Tenney took second in 4:03.96, followed by Armada’s David Wang in 4:06.43.

Daca’s 25-year-old Brooke Rodriguez won the women’s 100 breast in 1:11.64 (33.53/38.11), followed by 15-year-old Izabella Adame (Canyons Aquatic Club) in 1:11.76. Brea’s Jacqueline Basham took third in 1:12.04. Michael Xu (Bay Club Aquatics) won the men’s race in 1:04.36 (30.65/33,71). UCSD’s Edgar Chin was second in 1:04.68, followed by Brea’s Sean Ward in 1:05.23.

Brea’s Kenisha Liu split 28.32/32.54 to win the women’s 100 fly in 1:00.86. Diablo’s Makenna Turner took second in 1:00.56; Rancho San Dieguito’s Leah Coffin took third in 1:01.85. 16-year-old Andrei Minakov, the current 15-16 NAG holder in the event at 51.84, won the men’s race in 52.03 (24.18/27.85). His Terrapins teammate Alexei Sancov took second in 53.68, and Roadrunner’s Brock Bonetti took third in 54.60.

La Mirada Armada’s women’s team of Kathleen Sulkevich (2:09.55), Rosalee Mira Santa Ana (2:11.21), Noelle Fimbres (2:10.19), and Taylor Ault (2:00.20) the 800 free relay in 8:31.15, just edging out the team from Brea Aquatics (8:31.26). Roadrunner Aquatics was third in 8:36.41. Armada also won the men’s race, with the team of Michael Lee (1:56.28), Kevin Vargas (1:53.72), William Schodorf (1:57.71), and David Wang (1:54.68) combining for a final time of 7:42.39. Roadrunner was just behind in 7:42.61, followed by DACA in 7:49.99.

 

