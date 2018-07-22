Isabel Gormley Becomes 3rd-Fastest 16yo in Nation with 4:15.69 400 Fr

2018 MR SENIOR METROPOLITAN LCM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “2018 MR Senior Metropolitan LCM Championship

Day three of the 2018 Metropolitan LSC Championships continued in East Meadow, NY, with finals for the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 50 free, 100 back, and 400 free.

Badger Swim Club’s Noelle Kaufmann kicked off the night with a win in the women’s 200 IM, splitting 29.80/36.05/43.05/32.91 for a final time of 2:21.81. Kyra Sommerstad (Three Village Swim Club) took second in 2:22.37, followed by Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics’ Diana Bates in 3:33.84. Long Island Aquatic Club standout Jason Louser won the men’s race in 2:04.88 (27.11/32.30/35.46/30.01). In second was Nicholas Torres (Badger Swim Club) in 2:07.26, and in third, AGUA’s Dylan Rhee in 2:08.41.

15-year-old Joanie Cash, of Long Island Aquatic Club, tied AQUA’s Charlotte Krevin (16 y.o.) as they won the women’s 50 free in 26.83. They were followed by the Badgers’ Quinn Scannell in 26.94. Matchpoint’s Ariel Okhtenberg, 20, won the men’s race in 23.75. In second was AQUA’s 15-year-old Adell Sabovic in 24.22, and in third, UNC’s Sean Cannon, 20, in 24.47.

Badger Swim Club’s Quinn Scannell came back to win the women’s 100 back shortly after swimming the 200 IM, finishing in 1:04.45 (31.19/33.26). She just out-touched Three Village’s Kyra Sommerstad who went 1:04.47. Long Island Express’ Elizabeth Walsh took third in 1:04.92. The Badgers’ Nicholas Torres got the win in his second event of the night, touching in 58.98 (28.55/30.43). Ariel Okhtenberg, shortly after his win the 50 free, took second in 59.58; Phoenix Aquatic Club’s Ryan Wagner took third in 1:00.22.

AGUA’s 16-year-old Isabel Gormley won the women’s 400 free in 4:15.69 (1:01.87/1:05.04/1:04.92/1:03.86); she dropped over four seconds and now sits behind only Madelyn Donohoe and Regan Smith in the ranks of 16-year-old women nation-wide (5th for 15-16 combined). Westchester’s Kristin Cornish took second in 4:20.65, and Laguardia’s Orla Egan took third in 4:23.66. Badger Swim Club’s Spencer Lafata won the men’s race in 4:00.98, splitting 57.94/1:01.74/1:02.03/59.27. In second was AGUA’s CJ Hinckley in 4:01.54, and in third the Badgers’ Yugo Tsukikawa in 4:03.34.