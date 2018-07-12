The Nashville Summer League City Championship is Crazy

Anybody who has followed our recent coverage of USA Swimming’s Junior National Championship events knows that the Nashville Aquatic Club is one of the hottest club teams in the country right now. A few from that group of girls, and others from the area, will converge this weekend on the Nashville Summer League City Meet Championship – where Junior National Teamers, senior National Teamers, and age group stars from around the area will converge into an insanely-talented summer league spectacular in the girls’ 15 & over division.

Swimmers are allowed to swim 4 individual events and 2 relays. Swimmers are seeded based on their season bests from summer league, not necessarily from any USA Swimming meets.

Included are USA Swimming National Teamer Alex Walsh, her younger sister Gretchen Walsh, Alex Massey, and Ophelia Pilkinton, the first three of whom were part of a National Age Group Record-setting relay for Harpeth Hall last season.

The Walsh sisters swim for Hillwood, Massey is a part of the 7 hills team, Pilkinton races for Belle Meade, and another star, Kallie Chelsvig, seeded 1st in the 100 free in 50.03 (reminder: done in a summer league meet), races for Indian Lake. The talent in the older age groups is well-distributed throughout the league, which should make for some fun and fireworks.

The Walsh sisters didn’t swim last year, and they should give a boost to Hillwood – who finished ranked 5th out of 5 teams in the top division of the league at last year’s meet. In true summer-league fashion, though, even those two swimmers, both with sights on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, won’t be enough to win the title on their own. This meet, as summer leagues always do, is going to come down to the 12 & unders that make up the bulk of the teams.

Good luck to all teams participating! See the psych sheets here.