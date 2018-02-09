Harpeth Hall Girls Break Overall Nat’l HS Record in 200 Medley Relay

2018 TISCA HS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Harpeth Hall girls broke the national overall high school record tonight at the TISCA HS Championships in the 200 medley relay. With Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh bookending the relay, along with Ella Nelson and Alex Massey, the girls took down both the national independent high school record (private schools) that was previously held by Sacred Heart Academy in Kentucky, along with the overall national record, which was held by an incredible quartet of girls from Carmel High School in Indiana.

Harpeth Hall went 1:38.77, faster than the 1:39.25 done by Carmel in February of 2015 as well as the 1:40.61 done by Sacred Heart in February of 2016.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Prev. Ind. Record Prev. Overall Record New Overall Record SACRED HEART CARMEL HARPETH HALL Back leg Tonner DeBeer (25.76) Sammie Burchill (25.39) Alex Walsh (24.37) Breast leg Kennedy Lohman (27.97) Alex Clarke (29.00) Ella Nelson (28.27) Fly leg Asia Seidt (24.07) Veronica Burchill (23.31) Alex Massey (24.49) Free leg Brooke Bauer (22.81) Amy Bilquist (21.55) Gretchen Walsh (21.64) Final time 1:40.61 1:39.25 1:38.77

Alex Walsh‘s 24.37 lead-off backstroke leg was the clear standout leg for Harpeth Hall, over a second ahead of both Sacred Heart’s and Carmel’s lead-offs.

Harpeth Hall is now the fastest private school in history in this event, and of course, the fastest high school team ever. The public school record will still belong to Carmel’s 2015 relay, however.