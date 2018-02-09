Trey Freeman Drops 1:33.0 200 Free, Sets New Nat’l High School Record

2018 TISCA HS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Baylor School’s Trey Freeman successfully defended his state title tonight in the 200 free, unleashing a 1:33.06 to set a new national high school record.

SPLITS

FREEMAN 2018

21.58 – 45.22 (23.64) – 1:09.17 (23.95) – 1:33.06 (23.89)

SHOULTS 2016

22.00 – 45.65 (23.65) – 1:09.46 (23.81) – 1:33.26 (23.80)

Freeman was incredibly consistent, going out in 21.5 and holding 23’s the rest of the way. His 45.22 going out was met with a 47.84 back end, which just gets him under Grant Shoults‘ 200 free national high school record of 1:33.26. Shoults swam that time in May of 2016, when he went 4:12.87 to also set the 500 free national overall record.

His time also makes him the 2nd-fastest 17-18 year old in U.S. history. Maxime Rooney‘s 1:32.18 leads the way, and Freeman’s 1:33.06 puts him just ahead of Tom Kremer’s 1:33.07 from 2013.

Freeman is also ahead of the national public high school record. That time is a 1:33.30, set one year ago by Carmel’s Drew Kibler. Since Freeman attends a private school, however, the national public high school record still belongs to Kibler, who will get a crack at the overall record later this month at the Indiana high school state championships.