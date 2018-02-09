National Records Fall on Night 1 of TISCA Championships

2018 TISCA HS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two national records fell on the first night of the TISCA Championships in Tennessee, with the Harpeth Hall girls cracking the national 200 medley relay record and Baylor School’s Trey Freeman taking down the 200 free national record.

Alex Walsh was 24.37 leading off Harpeth Hall’s 200 medley relay, followed by Ella Nelson‘s 28.27, Alex Massey‘s 24.49, and Gretchen Walsh‘s 21.64 to go 1:38.77 and break Carmel’s overall record and beat Sacred Heart’s independent record. Alex Walsh was back the very next event to win the 200 free (1:45.93), and then Nelson held off Brentwood Academy’s Allie Raab in the 200 IM, 1:58.31 and 1:58.56.

Freeman went 1:33.06 to win the 200 free, the only finisher under 1:40. He took down Grant Shoults’ 1:33.26 national high school record, and now he’s the 2nd-fastest 17-18 American in history in the event behind Maxime Rooney’s 1:32.18. Freeman’s Baylor teammate, Luis Weekes, won the 200 IM (1:50.22), and split a 25.41 breaststroke as Baylor also won the opening 200 medley relay.

Gretchen Walsh was back in the 50 free, taking the title in 22.26 over her Harpeth Hall teammate Ophelia Pilkinton (22.85). Caleb Harrington from Bearden won two titles tonight, going 20.37 to win the 50 free and then 48.36 to dominate the 100 fly, the only finisher under 50 seconds in that race.

In the final girls’ race of the night, Riley Gaines of Station Camp went 54.16 in the 100 fly to touch out Harpeth Hall’s Alex Massey (54.28).