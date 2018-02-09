Emily Weiss Breaks Indiana HS Breaststroke Record in Prelims

2018 Indiana High School Girls’ Swimming State Championship Meet
- February 9th-10th, 2018
- Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana
- 25 yard, invite format, prelims/finals
- Live Results
Yorktown High School junior Emily Weiss has broken her own Indiana high school State Record in the 100 yard breaststroke in prelims on Friday on the IUPUI campus. Weiss swam a 59.25 which left her 3-seconds better than anybody else in the field and broke her old state record of 59.68.
This is the 2nd-best time of her career, trailing only her 58.77 from Winter Juniors – East in December. Last year, she broke the state record held by another Indiana native: Lilly King. King now also holds the fastest-ever times in the 100 long course meters and short course yards breaststroke. Weiss will be following in King’s footsteps to Indiana University, though not until the fall of 2019 – the season after King exhausts her eligibility.
Weiss also split a 27.29 on Yorktown’s 12th-place-qualifying 200 medley relay and qualified 1st in the 200 IM with a 2:0034. In that 200 IM, Carmel’s Trude Rothrock (2:00.52) and Bloomington Hills’ Mackenzie Looze (2:00.59) are both within three-tenths of a second of a second of her in that race.
Weiss was the only record-breaker in prelims, though Carmel junior Kelly Pash was close in both of her individual events. She qualified 1st in the 200 free in 1:45.65 (the record is 1:45.09 by Claire Adams), and then qualified 1st in the 100 free in 48.87 (the record is Amy Bilquist’s 48.36).
Pash also anchored Carmel’s top-seeded 400 free relay with a 48.85 (3:25.04 as a relay). Carmel didn’t use her on the 200 free or medley relays in prelims, but are expected to sub her in for Saturday’s finals session.
Other top qualifiers:
- Franklin High qualified 1st in the 200 medley in 1:43.69, with Hamilton Southeastern just behind in 1:43.88.
- Bloomington Hills’ Julia Wolf holds the top seed in the 50 free with a 23.01. The top 8 are all 23.57-or-better in a tightly-packed final. For the 2nd-straight season, all 16 finalists were under 24 seconds.
- Carmel senior and Tennessee commit Trude Rothrock qualified 1st in the 100 fly in 53.62. That puts her two-tenths ahead of 2nd qualifier Carla Gildersleeve (53.86) from Franklin. Rothrock is chasing her 2nd-straight state title in the event. Rothrock also split 24.32 on Carmel’s 200 medley relay – the fastest in the field by more than half-a-second.
- Kay Foley entered the meet as the 4th seed, but emerged from prelims 7-and-a-half seconds faster than anybody else in the 500 free with a prelims 4:48.02. That’s her lifetime best by more than 8 seconds.
- Northridge qualified 1st in the 200 free relay in 1:33.86, including a 23.12 leadoff from Elsa Freitz. Carmel sits 2nd, about 8-tenths back.
- Tessa Wrightson qualified 1st in the 100 back in 54.00.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Emily Weiss Breaks Indiana HS Breaststroke Record in Prelims"
Looze and a Wulf swim for Bloomington South not Bloomington Hills
Is Weiss still committed to Indiana?