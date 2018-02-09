Emily Weiss Breaks Indiana HS Breaststroke Record in Prelims

2018 Indiana High School Girls’ Swimming State Championship Meet

February 9th-10th, 2018

Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana

25 yard, invite format, prelims/finals

Live Results

Yorktown High School junior Emily Weiss has broken her own Indiana high school State Record in the 100 yard breaststroke in prelims on Friday on the IUPUI campus. Weiss swam a 59.25 which left her 3-seconds better than anybody else in the field and broke her old state record of 59.68.

This is the 2nd-best time of her career, trailing only her 58.77 from Winter Juniors – East in December. Last year, she broke the state record held by another Indiana native: Lilly King. King now also holds the fastest-ever times in the 100 long course meters and short course yards breaststroke. Weiss will be following in King’s footsteps to Indiana University, though not until the fall of 2019 – the season after King exhausts her eligibility.

Weiss also split a 27.29 on Yorktown’s 12th-place-qualifying 200 medley relay and qualified 1st in the 200 IM with a 2:0034. In that 200 IM, Carmel’s Trude Rothrock (2:00.52) and Bloomington Hills’ Mackenzie Looze (2:00.59) are both within three-tenths of a second of a second of her in that race.

Weiss was the only record-breaker in prelims, though Carmel junior Kelly Pash was close in both of her individual events. She qualified 1st in the 200 free in 1:45.65 (the record is 1:45.09 by Claire Adams), and then qualified 1st in the 100 free in 48.87 (the record is Amy Bilquist’s 48.36).

Pash also anchored Carmel’s top-seeded 400 free relay with a 48.85 (3:25.04 as a relay). Carmel didn’t use her on the 200 free or medley relays in prelims, but are expected to sub her in for Saturday’s finals session.

Other top qualifiers: