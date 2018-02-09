CA State Record-holder Calvin David Hands Cal Bears Their First Verbal for 2019-20

Pleasanton, California’s Calvin David has given the University of California, Berkeley men’s team its first verbal commitment from the high school class of 2019. David swims for the Pleasanton Seahawks and Foothill High School in Pleasanton.

“I’m very excited to announce that I have verbally committed to UC Berkeley to continue my academic and swimming career. I have always dreamed of going to Cal, and now, thanks to the support from my teammates, friends, family, and coaches, that is possible! Go Bears!”

David is a mid-distance and distance freestyler in the Pleasanton Seahawks tradition. While not as well-known as Maxime Rooney and Lleyton Plattel, he has already made a name for himself in California swimming. As a sophomore at last spring’s CIF State Championships, David set the state meet record in the 500 free with his winning time of 4:21.66. He also placed 10th in the 200 free with 1:38.31. In club swimming last summer he was a top-24 finalist in the 200 free, 400 free, and 1500 free at U.S. Open. Similarly, he placed 11th in the 1650, 16th in the 500, and 24th in the 200 free at 2017 Winter Nationals.

David will bring fresh legs to the Bears’ distance free program, replacing Ryan Kao, Nick Norman, and Ken Takahashi, all of whom will have graduated by the time he makes the 40-minute trek from Pleasanton to Berkeley. He will join Sean Grieshop and Shane Forker in the Cal distance group, where he will have immediate impact: David would have finished in the top 8 in the 1650 free at 2017 Pac-12 Championships. He also would have scored in the B final of the 500 free and the C final of the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:38.31

500 free – 4:21.66

1000 free – 9:14.37

1650 free – 15:12.84

