Indiana HS Champ Trude Rothrock Verbally Commits to Tennessee

The University of Tennessee women’s swimming and diving class of 2022 is starting to take shape, with a fourth verbal commitment coming in from Carmel, Indiana’s Trude Rothrock.

“So incredibly happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Tennessee! Of course, I couldn’t have gotten here without the tireless support of my family, friends, and coaches. I’m so excited to be part of the Vol fam. GO BIG ORANGE 🍊”

Rothrock is a sub-53 butterflyer from Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she won the 100 fly (52.97) at the 2017 Girls IHSAA State Championships and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:47.68). She also split a 24.02 on Carmel’s winning 200 medley relay and led off the state-champion 400 free relay in 49.68.

At 2016 Winter Juniors East she competed in the 50 free, 100 free (6th), 200 free, 100 fly (6th), and 200 IM individually. She also contributed to CSC’s third-place finish in the 200 free relay, first-place 400 and 800 free relays, and sixth-place 200 and 400 medley relays. In long course season last year, Rothrock was an A finalist at Summer Junior Nationals in both the 100 free and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 52.97

200 fly – 2:02.90

200 IM – 2:00.78

400 IM – 4:19.69

50 free – 23.22

100 free – 49.68

200 free – 1:47.68

Rothrock will join fellow future-Volunteers Danika Katzer, Hannah Foster, and Sinclair Larson when she suits up in the fall of 2018.

