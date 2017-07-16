Vols on a Roll: Danika Katzer‏ is Latest to Give Verbal Commitment to Tennessee

Danika Katzer of Yorktown, Virginia is the latest swimmer to make a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee women’s swimming and diving team for the 2018-19 season. She follows future teammates Hannah Foster and Sinclair Larson, who have also expressed their intent to join the Tennessee class of 2022.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Katzer will be a senior at York High School in the fall. She specializes in breast/IM and set the VHSL 3A state record in the 200 IM in 2016. At that meet she won both the 200 IM and 100 breast individually, and the 200 free relay. At the 2017 VHSL 3A State Swimming & Diving Championship, Katzer was runner-up in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 medley relay, and took home another state title as a member of the Falcons’ 200 free relay.

Katzer swims year-round for Coast Guard Blue Dolphins. In addition to breast and IM, she has national-level talent in free and back, and was an A finalist in the 100 free (5th), 200 free (8th), 500 free (7th), 100 breast (5th), 200 breast (3rd), 200 IM (3rd), and 400 IM (3rd), and a B finalist in the 50 free, at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior National Championship Cup last March.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:59.58

400 IM – 4:16.52

100 breast – 1:03.31

200 breast – 2:15.96

200 free – 1:49.40

200 back – 2:00.40

very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee! Go Vols! 🍊#UTK2022 pic.twitter.com/FCOC2cmwU9 — Danika Katzer (@danika_katzer) July 16, 2017

