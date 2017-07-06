SwimMAC Backstroker Sinclair Larson Gives Verbal to Tennessee

Charlotte, North Carolina-native Sinclair Larson has announced her verbal commitment to join the University of Tennessee Volunteers beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for this opportunity. I can’t wait to be a vol!” [sic]

Larson swims for South Mecklenburg High School and SwimMAC Carolina, and was a finalist at 2017 North Carolina 4A State Championships in both the 200 IM (5th with 2:03.92) and the 100 back (4th with 54.85). She also anchored South Mecklenburg’s 400 free relay in 51.57, powering them to a sixth-place finish. In club swimming, Larson scored in several events at 2016 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East, placing fourth in the 200 back (1:56.15), seventh in the 100 back (54.44), and 15th in the 400 IM (4:18.31).

Larson had a particularly strong meet at Greensboro Sectionals this spring, winning the 200/500 free and 200 back, coming in second in the 1000 free and 400 IM, and placing third in the 100 back. All but the 500 free were new best times, and she was only off by 2/10 in that. Likewise, Larson has earned new PBs in most of her top LCM events this summer. First, at Charlotte Ultraswim, she bested her old times in the 200m back and 200m free. Then at Long Course Nationals and World Championship Trials, Sinclair dropped time in the 400 free, 50/100m back, and 200/400m IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:55.33

100 back – 54.41

200 free – 1:48.10

500 free – 4:53.13

400 IM – 4:17.70

200 IM – 2:03.13

Larson and Hannah Foster have both verbally committed to the Tennessee class of 2022.

