Schooling Posts 48.7 100 Free at Austin Sectionals

2017 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONALS – AUSTIN

Swimming the 100 free in Austin, Joseph Schooling swam a time of 48.74 for the win by almost a full second. That time is just .06 outside of cracking the world’s top 25, and it’s his 5th best time ever as well as his 5th time under 49 seconds. His lifetime best is a 48.27 from the 2016 Olympic Games– he’ll most likely have to be under 48, though, to snag a medal in Budapest. That said, this is his fastest 100 free time that wasn’t done at either an Olympics or a South East Asian Games.

2nd place went to Tate Jackson, his Texas teammate, at 49.61. That’s Jackson’s first time under 50 seconds– his previous best was a 50.01 from July of 2016. For the women, Stanford commit Lauren Pitzer clocked a 55.79 for the win.

Quinn Carrozza was far and away the top 200 backstroker on the women’s side tonight, going 2:11’s in prelims and finals to end up at 2:11.01 this evening. That was four seconds ahead of 2nd place Kaitlin Harty (2:15.12), who touched just ahead of Austin Swim Club’s Kendall Shields (2:15.90). For the men, Josh Artmann was the fastest to the wall at 2:01.62.

In a close finish, Samuel Stewart ended up on top in the 200 fly with a 2:04.19. Andrew Limpert of Mansfield Aquatic Club was 2nd in 2:04.58, with Mason Tenney of Longhorn Aquatics third at 2:05.84 and 15-year-old John Grieshop fourth (2:05.90).

For the women, Ashlyn Fiorilli touched first in 2:14.66 with Tiffany Futscher 2nd at 2:14.88.

27 Comments on "Schooling Posts 48.7 100 Free at Austin Sectionals"

a_trojan

Schooling is in shape. 48.7 now right when I assume he is starting his taper. Could see a 47 this summer.

1 hour 26 minutes ago
1 hour 26 minutes ago
Frank

he has been tapered all year

1 hour 22 minutes ago
1 hour 22 minutes ago
a_trojan

I don’t think so? that isn’t really possible in swimming? unless I’m missing something

1 hour 20 minutes ago
1 hour 20 minutes ago
Frank

re: Michael Andrew

1 hour 20 minutes ago
1 hour 20 minutes ago
a_trojan

ok true. I don’t believe Schooling trains like Andrew though….

1 hour 16 minutes ago
1 hour 16 minutes ago
Frank

Based on his 200 at NCAAs this year one might believe so

1 hour 14 minutes ago
1 hour 14 minutes ago
ellie

There’re few similarities between Andrew and Schooling, except the number of comments about them on swimswam.

1 hour 14 minutes ago
1 hour 14 minutes ago
crooked donald

True. One has won a World Championship (Andrew), the other has not.

48 minutes 35 seconds ago
48 minutes 35 seconds ago
Jay

One (schooling) has won the olympics the other not yet.

29 minutes 58 seconds ago
29 minutes 58 seconds ago
Hswimmer

I don’t think Andrew will.

16 minutes 53 seconds ago
16 minutes 53 seconds ago
Jay

how can it be tapered all year Frank? Nonsense..

1 hour 5 minutes ago
1 hour 5 minutes ago
crooked donald

He was briefly untapered when he laid that 2:00 200 fly egg in early June. He’s very tapered now like he was just after NCAAs when he basically did his best time at 1:56.

49 minutes 21 seconds ago
49 minutes 21 seconds ago
a_trojan

lol when are you going to stop trolling?

43 minutes 25 seconds ago
43 minutes 25 seconds ago
Kid

He swam the 100 free in rio?

1 hour 6 minutes ago
1 hour 6 minutes ago
Jay

Yes. He reached the semi-finals in 100 free in rio.

55 minutes 53 seconds ago
55 minutes 53 seconds ago
crooked donald

Ended up slower than he did at Singapore games in 2015.

51 minutes 8 seconds ago
51 minutes 8 seconds ago
Jay

I smell a 47 coming to worlds

1 hour 5 minutes ago
1 hour 5 minutes ago
goldmedalgal

in 100 fly

1 hour 2 minutes ago
1 hour 2 minutes ago
crooked donald

For Dressel.

53 minutes 54 seconds ago
53 minutes 54 seconds ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since.

