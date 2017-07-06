Schooling Posts 48.7 100 Free at Austin Sectionals

2017 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONALS – AUSTIN

July 6th-9th, 2017

Psych Sheet

Pre-Scratch Timeline

Meet Info

Results on Meet Mobile Under “2017 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals” (search “Austin”)

Swimming the 100 free in Austin, Joseph Schooling swam a time of 48.74 for the win by almost a full second. That time is just .06 outside of cracking the world’s top 25, and it’s his 5th best time ever as well as his 5th time under 49 seconds. His lifetime best is a 48.27 from the 2016 Olympic Games– he’ll most likely have to be under 48, though, to snag a medal in Budapest. That said, this is his fastest 100 free time that wasn’t done at either an Olympics or a South East Asian Games.

2nd place went to Tate Jackson, his Texas teammate, at 49.61. That’s Jackson’s first time under 50 seconds– his previous best was a 50.01 from July of 2016. For the women, Stanford commit Lauren Pitzer clocked a 55.79 for the win.

Quinn Carrozza was far and away the top 200 backstroker on the women’s side tonight, going 2:11’s in prelims and finals to end up at 2:11.01 this evening. That was four seconds ahead of 2nd place Kaitlin Harty (2:15.12), who touched just ahead of Austin Swim Club’s Kendall Shields (2:15.90). For the men, Josh Artmann was the fastest to the wall at 2:01.62.

In a close finish, Samuel Stewart ended up on top in the 200 fly with a 2:04.19. Andrew Limpert of Mansfield Aquatic Club was 2nd in 2:04.58, with Mason Tenney of Longhorn Aquatics third at 2:05.84 and 15-year-old John Grieshop fourth (2:05.90).

For the women, Ashlyn Fiorilli touched first in 2:14.66 with Tiffany Futscher 2nd at 2:14.88.