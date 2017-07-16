Illinois HS State Champ Spencer Walker Makes Verbal Commitment to Alabama

Spencer Walker of La Grange Park, Illinois has verbally committed to the University of Alabama for the 2018-19 season.

“Proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at the University of Alabama!  ROLL TIDE!”

Walker is a rising senior at Lyons Township High School and he swims year-round for Academy Bullets Swim Club. He won the 100 back with a dominant 48.70 (after an even more dominant 48.36 in prelims) at the IHSA Boys State Championships in February. He also swam the 500 free (4:27.99 for 4th), led off the third-place medley relay in 22.87, and split 46.21 on the third-place 4×100 free.

Walker achieved PBs in the 50/100 backstrokes at NSCA Spring Championships in March, finishing second in the 100 (48.13) and third in the 50 (22.21). He has kicked off his LCM season with a slew of best times, including 50/100/200m back and 50/200m free.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 back – 22.21
  • 100 back – 48.13
  • 200 back – 1:45.18
  • 200 free – 1:39.93
  • 500 free – 4:27.99

Walker’s best 100 back time would tie for 9th on Alabama’s all-time top-10 list, and his 200 back would rank 8th. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 10th-place finish at men’s NCAAs.

Beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academics at the University Of Alabama! Incredibly grateful for everyone who helped push me to this point! #ROLLTIDE 🐘

A post shared by Spencer Walker (@spencyy_wawa) on

Roll Tide

His backstroke seems to be great considering he’s only a rising senior in high school! His middle distance free seems to have a lot of potential, too.

