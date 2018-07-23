Penny Oleksiak Withdraws From Pan Pacific Championships

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak will not compete at next month’s Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Swimming Canada reported on Sunday night.

Oleksiak won both the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the Canadian Pan Pac Trials in Edmonton over the course of the last week, but has made the decision alongside Swimming Canada’s high performance leadership team that a break would be the best thing for her before getting back to full training in September.

“Together we have worked with Penny and her support team to look at a plan for the future. Right now she will be taking a summer break following Trials. The intent is for her to return to training in September so she starts the final two years of the quad refreshed and ready to do the best she can representing herself and Canada,” said Swimming Canada High Performance Director John Atkinson.

In addition to winning the 100 free and 100 fly, Oleksiak first qualified for the Pan Pac team by placing 3rd in the 200 freestyle on the opening night of competition.

“Penny has accomplished more at her age than any young swimmer in Canadian history and it’s been a very busy two years since Rio. She is a young woman with incredible potential as we look ahead to the two year push towards Tokyo,” Atkinson said.

Oleksiak won her four Olympic medals in Rio at just 16 years of age, including a gold medal in the 100 freestyle. Last summer at the World Championships she won a pair of bronze medals in the mixed 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Atkinson also pointed out that Olympic bronze medalist Katerine Savard has taken a break from the national team this summer, and that it has been a successful strategy in the past with Brittany Maclean taking the 2015 World Championships off before competing at the 2016 Games in Rio.