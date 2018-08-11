Sarah Sjostrom Now Leads All Women With 23 European LC Medals

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom has moved to the top of the all-time women’s rankings with 23 all-time medals at the European Aquatics Championships, which includes the long course version of the continental swimming championships.

In spite of finishing the meet with an injured thumb, winning the 50 fly in spite of it, Sjostrom added 4 new gold medals to her tally by winning the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly. Notably, she becomes the only woman in history to have ever achieved that quartet at a single meet, and the 4th person to achieve just the 50 free-100 free double (Franziska van Almsick in 1993, Theresa Alshammar in 2000, and Britta Steffen).

The 4 new titles lifts Sjostrom to 23 total medals (14 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze), which surpasses the trio at 21: Germany’s Franziska van Almsick (18 gold, 3 silver); Sjostrom’s countrymate Alshammar (10 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze); and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, who won one more gold medal in 2018, the 200 IM, to bring her total titles to 14.

11 of van Almsick’s 18 gold medals were in relays, as were 12 of her 21 total medals. By comparison, Hosszu has just 2 relay golds and 4 total relay medals, while Sjostrom has 1 relay gold and 8 total medals. Alshammar won 9 relay medals in total.

Sjostrom and Hosszu now each have 14 titles, which leaves them 2nd behind only van Almsick’s 18 as the most-ever by a woman.

Russian swimmer Alexander Popov has the most golds (21) and all-time medals (26 – with 3 silvers and 2 bronzes).

All Time Most Medals – Women – Swimming at the European Aquatics Championships