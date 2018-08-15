Italy Claims European Open Water Trophy Over French, Dutch

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 8-12, 2018 (Open Water)

Glasgow, Scotland

The Italians combined for 175 points to win the ‘Open Water Trophy’ at the European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow, which is essentially a high-point award.

The winner of an event received 20 points, with 17 going to 2nd, etc. Only two swimmers per country can score in an event.

Italy was led by medalists Arianna Bridi (25k gold), Giulia Gabrielleschi (10k silver), Rachele Bruni (5k bronze) and Matteo Furlan (25k bronze). Bridi was also 4th in the 5k, and Bruni was 4th in the 10k.

France took 2nd with 156 points, and the Netherlands were 3rd with 151. The Dutch topped the medal table with six, including four golds coming from Sharon van Rouwendaal (2), Ferry Weertman, and the team event. France didn’t win any golds but did pick up a silver from Axel Reymond in the men’s 5k and three additional bronzes.

Hungary was the only other country to win a gold medal, with Kristof Rasovszky claiming the men’s 5k and 25k. He also fell just short to Weertman in the 10k in a race where the two of them received the same time and required a photo finish to determine the winner.

European Open Water Standings