OAC Defending Champs John Carroll Adds 13 to Roster for 2018-19

Mark Fino, head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at John Carroll University, is bringing on 12 incoming freshmen and 1 transfer this fall. Adam Lenz (Akron, OH), Benjamin Rancilio (St. Clair Shores, MI), Erik Sriubas (Three Oaks, MI), Forrest Campbell (Solon, OH), Matthew Pietsch (Troy, MI), Max Campbell (Wexford, PA), Tyler Kosar (Forest Hill, MD), Westin Fishel (Dublin, OH), Elsie Connell (Oak Park, IL), Grace Hutchinson (University Heights, OH), Katelin Lauren Avenir (Lincolnwood, IL), and Kyleah Gaydos (Solon, OH) are all slated to suit up for the Blue Streak in 2018-19, while transfer Nicholas Elia (Chesterland, OH) will need to sit out for a year per OAC rules.

Adam Lenz

Lenz swam for Walsh Jesuit High School where he specialized in the 50 free and 100 breast. He does his year-round swimming with Firestone Akron Swim Team and his top times are:

50 Free – 21.06

200 Breast – 2:10.55

200 Free – 1:47.10

100 Breast – 59.31

200 IM – 1:57.10

100 Free – 47.43

Lenz would have been an A-finalist at the 2018 OAC Championships in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Benjamin Rancilio

Rancilio attended De La Salle Collegiate High School and was a finalist in both the 200 IM (8th) and 100 fly (12th) at the 2018 MHSAA Boys’ Division II Championships, earning PBs in both events. He swims year-round for Grosse Pointe Gators, where he adds mid-distance events to his lineup. Rancilio would have been an A-finalist in the 200 fly, 200 free, and 200/400 IM at 2018 OACs.

200 Fly – 1:56.16

200 IM – 1:58.00

200 Free – 1:48.53

400 IM – 4:21.53

500 Free – 4:53.51

100 Fly – 52.93

Erik Sriubas

Lakeshore High School and Irish Aquatics’s Sriubas excels at distance freestyle, 400 IM, and 200 fly. He had a strong senior year of high school, in which he improved his PBs across the board: SCY 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM as well as LCM 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 50/100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. His best SCY events are:

1650 Free – 16:05.96

500 Free – 4:40.32

200 Fly – 1:55.78

400 IM – 4:11.13

200 Free – 1:44.92

Sriubas would have been JCU’s top 500/1650 freestyler and 200 flyer last year, and would have been runner-up in all three events at OAC’s. He also would have been top-8 in the 200 free and 400 IM.

Forrest Campbell

Campbell represented Solon High School in the 50 free and 100 fly at the Ohio State Division 2 State Championships, finaling in both events in his junior and senior years. He also swims for Solon Stars Swim Club and adds the 100 back and 100 free to his lineup in club swimming. He would have won the conference title in the 100 fly in 2018 and would have been top-4 in the 100 back, 50 free, and 100 free. His best SCY times are:

100 Fly – 50.03

100 Back – 51.31

50 Free – 21.07

100Free – 46.83

Matthew Pietsch

At Brother Rice High School, Pietsch specialized in the 200/500 free double. He finaled in the longer event at the 2018 MHSAA D1 State Championship. He swims for Birmingham ‘Y’ Blue Dolphins year-round and is a YMCA Nationals qualifier who picked up PBs in the 50/100/200 free this spring at YNats.

500 Free – 4:45.28

200 Free – 1:47.25

200 IM – 2:03.34

100 Free – 50.63

Pietsch would have been an A-finalist at 2018 OAC Championships in the 200/500 free and a B-finalist in the 200 IM and 100 free.

Max Campbell

Pine-Richland High School and Pine Richland Aquatics’s Campbell swims mostly fly and free. He improved in nearly all his top events during his senior year of high school: 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free, and 500 free, and his top times are as follows:

100 Fly – 55.11

200 Free – 1:54.57

100 Free – 52.08

500 Free – 5:14.72

Tyler Kosar

Kosar represented C. Milton Wright High School swimming a little of everything: fly, breast, free, and IM. He went best times in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly in the spring of his senior year. His best events in club swimming, which he does with Arena Club Aquatics, are:

200 Breast – 2:13.39

100 Breast – 1:00.83

200 IM – 2:01.72

Nicholas Elia

Elia graduated from Notre Dame Cathedral Latin High School in 2017 and spent a season with University of Mount Union, a competitor of John Carroll in the Ohio Athletic Conference. He was an A-finalist at the 2018 OAC meet in the 100 fly and a B finalist in the 200 fly and 100 free. He will need to sit out a year of eligibility due to OAC rules, but will transfer to JCU in the fall. Elia swims year-round for Great Lakes Sailfish Swimming. His top times are:

100 Fly – 52.45

200 fly – 2:02.47

100 Free – 49.08

Elsie Connell

Connell, who swam for Oak Park & River Forest High School and represents TOPS YMCA Swim Team year-round, swims primarily back, free, and fly. She improved across the board during her senior year, going best times in the LCM 100 fly and SCY 200/500 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

100 Back – 1:05.05

100 Free –57.94

100 Fly – 1:04.21

Connell would have been a B-finalist in the 100 back and 100 free at 2018 OAC Championships.

Grace Hutchinson

Hutchinson swam for Hathaway Brown School where she competed mainly in back and IM. She went best times at the Division 2 Northeast Districts in the spring of her senior year. Her best times include:

100 Back – 1:03.87

100 Breast – 1:17.79

200 IM – 2:19.90

Hutchinson would have been a B-finalist in all three of her top events at the 2018 OAC meet.

Katelin Avenir

Avenir attended Niles Township West High School and swam fly and IM during high school season. She swims year-round with NASA Wildcat Aquatics, where she adds breaststroke and longer-distance IM to her repertoire. Avenir would have been an A-finalist in both the 200 IM and 400 IM at 2018 OAC Championships, and a B-finalist in the 100 breast. Her top times include:

400 IM – 4:48.64

200 IM – 2:15.59

100 Breast – 1:10.26

Kyleah Gaydos

Gaydos swam for Solon High School during her prep career and represents Solon Stars Swim Club in year-round swimming. She focused on sprint free in high school, but extends her range out to the 500 in club. Gaydos would have been an A finalist in both the 50 and the 100 free at conference last year. She also would have scored in the B finals of the 200 and 500. Top times include:

100 Free – 53.78

50 Free – 24.81

500 Free – 5:29.85

200 Free – 2:04.74