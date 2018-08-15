Two-Time Olympian Kristian Gkolomeev Joins Team Elite

Coach ​David Marsh​ and ​Team Elite Aquatics​ is thrilled to announce the addition of two-time Olympian ​Kristian Gkolomeev​ to Team Elite.

Coming off of a 21.44 runner-up finish at the 2018 European Championships for Greece, as well as a 4th place finish in the 50 Fly and 47.51 4 x 100 Freestyle relay split, Marsh said:

“Kristian is one of the top swimmers in Europe and the best sprinter the nation of Greece has ever had. He has great upside and is motivated to explore his fullest potential in San Diego with Team Elite.”

The NCAA champion from The University of Alabama Gkolomeev added:

“I’m very excited to continue my training and progress with David Marsh and Team Elite in San Diego beginning this Fall.”

Under the guidance of 2016 Head U.S. Women’s Olympic Swim Coach, ​Team Elite​ put more athletes on the 2016 United States’ Olympic swim team than any program in the nation. If Team Elite were a country, they would have placed 4th in the medal standings in Rio. The group consists of athletes from The United States, Brazil, Japan, Spain, The Netherlands, and Israel, forming a truly global training base for amateur and professional swimmers around the globe based in San Diego, California.

Swimming news is courtesy of Team Elite Aquatics.