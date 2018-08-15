World Records Continue to Tumble at Para European Champs Day 2

2018 WORLD PARA SWIMMING ALLIANZ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 13th-19th, 2018
- National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- LCM
- Live Results
After four world records fell Monday, four more fell Tuesday at the 2018 Para Swimming European Championships, along with two European records.
In prelims, Andrew Mullen set a new European record in the S5 50 back, going 36.93. He was the previous record holder at 37.01. However, a heat later, Ukrainian Yaroslav Semenenko went 34.80 to break the world (and thus European) record.
16-year-old Maise Summers-Newton took down the SM6 world record in the 200 IM, winning in 2:59.60. She was the only swimmer under 3:00.
Great Britain’s Thomas Hamer broke his own S14 200 free world records, winning the event in 1:55.71; his previous record was 1:55.88. In second was teammate Jordan Catchpole in 1:59.64.
In the men’s S9 100 free, Italy’s Simone Barlaam broke his own European record in 54.42. He was well under his previous record of 56.09, but still a few tenths off Australian Rowan Crothers‘ 54.18 world record.
The Ukraine also won the men’s 4×50 20 point medley relay in world record fashion, going 2:39.29. Italy was second 2:48.35.
Top 5 Nations after Day 2
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Ukraine
|10
|10
|5
|25
|2
|Italy
|8
|6
|6
|20
|3
|Great Britain
|5
|5
|5
|15
|4
|Spain
|3
|6
|7
|16
|5
|Netherlands
|3
|4
|2
|9
The guy has to be in the wrong class breaking a record by two seconds in a 50