World Records Continue to Tumble at Para European Champs Day 2

2018 WORLD PARA SWIMMING ALLIANZ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 13th-19th, 2018

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM

Live Results

After four world records fell Monday, four more fell Tuesday at the 2018 Para Swimming European Championships, along with two European records.

In prelims, Andrew Mullen set a new European record in the S5 50 back, going 36.93. He was the previous record holder at 37.01. However, a heat later, Ukrainian Yaroslav Semenenko went 34.80 to break the world (and thus European) record.

16-year-old Maise Summers-Newton took down the SM6 world record in the 200 IM, winning in 2:59.60. She was the only swimmer under 3:00.

Great Britain’s Thomas Hamer broke his own S14 200 free world records, winning the event in 1:55.71; his previous record was 1:55.88. In second was teammate Jordan Catchpole in 1:59.64.

In the men’s S9 100 free, Italy’s Simone Barlaam broke his own European record in 54.42. He was well under his previous record of 56.09, but still a few tenths off Australian Rowan Crothers‘ 54.18 world record.

The Ukraine also won the men’s 4×50 20 point medley relay in world record fashion, going 2:39.29. Italy was second 2:48.35.

Top 5 Nations after Day 2