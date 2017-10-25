Ohio Freestyler Westin Fishel Gives Verbal to John Carroll University

Westin Fishel from Columbus, Ohio has announced his intention to remain in-state and swim for John Carroll University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“John Carroll is a beautiful campus with a charismatic, inclusive swim team. A Boler business degree will land me a successful career, and I am ecstatic to accept my role on the best team in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Go Blue Streaks!!!”

Fishel is a senior at Jerome High School in Dublin, Ohio. He swims year-round for United Swim Association and specializes primarily in freestyle. He competed in the 50 free and 200 free at the Ohio State District Championships last winter. At the OHSAA Division I State Swimming and Diving Championships, he led off the Dublin Jerome silver-medalist 200 free relay (21.75) and swam a leg (48.29) on the seventh-place 400 free relay. In club swimming he had a very good long-course season beginning with Indy Sectionals and ending with Columbus Sectionals. He bettered his PBs in 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

JCU, a Jesuit Catholic university in University Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, competes in the D3 Ohio Athletic Conference. The Blue Streak men won their first conference title since 2004 last season. Fishel would have added to the Blue Streaks’ score with A-final finishes in the 50/200 freestyle events and a B-final finish in the 100 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.75

100 free – 48.69

200 free – 1:45.54

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at John Carroll University. Go Blue Streaks!!🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/Mq0HYhw0Z3 — Big_Fish__12 (@wlfishel) October 13, 2017

