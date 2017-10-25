Illinois’ Maggie Emary Will Head Back to Florida with Verbal to FSU

Barrington, Illinois’ Maggie Emary has announced her verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2018-19. Emary was born in Illinois, spent 10 years in Florida, then moved back to Illinois when she was 11. Emary learned to swim in Florida, where she gravitated toward distance freestyle. Her father Rob Emary, an 18-time All-American at Wheaton College (Illinois) the 1988 NCAA D3 Champion in the 200 fly, was head coach at Broward Aquatic at the time; he has been the head coach at Barrington Swim Club since 2011.

Emary swims for Barrington High School and Barrington Swim Club. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and has been an A-finalist in the 500 free at the last two IHSA Girls’ Swimming and Diving Championships. (As a reminder, Illinois only swims two 6-person finals for each event.) This past November in her junior year, Emary placed fifth in the 500 (4:57.61) and eighth in the 200 free (1:52.20) at the IHSA State Meet. She also swam a leg on Barrington’s 9th-place 400 free relay (53.06).

In club swimming she updated a whole slew of times during the summer long-course season and finished up the summer at Junior Nationals, swimming the 800/1500 free and 200 back.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:47.47

1000 free – 10:03.39

500 free – 4:55.32

200 free – 1:52.20

400 IM – 4:24.24

200 back – 2:04.77

Emary will join Alexis Durlacher, Boglárka Bonecz, Hannah Womer, Ida Hulkko, Katherine Baker, Laura Glerup Jensen, Lauren Hew, Maddie McDonald, Nina Kucheran, and Stephanie Holmes in the class of 2022.

