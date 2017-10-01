FHSAA 1A Runner-up Katherine Baker Gives Seminoles Their 9th Verbal

After Alexis Durlacher, Boglárka Bonecz, Hannah Womer, Ida Hulkko, Laura Glerup Jensen, Maddie McDonald, Nina Kucheran, and Stephanie Holmes, Jacksonville, Florida’s Katherine Baker has now committed to swim for Florida State University in 2018-19.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Florida State University! So thankful to God, my family, friends, and coaches for making the dream of representing the school I’ve grown up cheering for a reality! I’m so excited to join the best recruiting class out there! Go Noles! ❤️💛”

Baker is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who swims for The Bolles School and Bolles School Sharks. She specializes in breast, fly, and IM and was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:04.92) at the 2016 FHSAA Class 1A Championship last November. She split a 29.70 breaststroke leg on Bolles’ 2nd-place medley relay and a 24.65 50 free on the 200 free relay.

Baker improved her times in every single event, in SCY and LCM, over the course of her junior season. She won the girls’ 14-16 50 breast and was an A finalist in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at the 2017 Florida Swimming Senior SCY Championship. She wrapped up her long course season competing at Summer Junior Nationals, where she finished 60th in the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 30.26

100 breast – 1:04.92

200 breast – 2:22.41

50 fly – 27.61

100 fly – 58.34

200 IM – 2:08.31

