Keelin O’Connor Verbally Commits to Sioux Falls Cougars

Keelin O’Connor, who hails from Columbus, Ohio, has announced on social media her intent to swim for the University of Sioux Falls in the class of 2022.

“Excited to announce my verbal commit to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Sioux Falls! Can’t wait for the next 4 years. Go Cougars!💜”

O’Connor is a senior at Grandview Heights High School in Columbus, and she swims for Ohio State Swim Club. She raced the 200 IM and 100 back at the Ohio High School UA Girls Central District Sectional Swimming Tournament, where she also swam on Grandview’s 200 medley and 200 free relays. In club swimming O’Connor specializes mostly in free, back and IM. She had a good fall season, earning new PBs in the 50/100 breast and 100/200 IM.

In long course season, O’Connor competed at Columbus Sectionals in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She went best times in the 50 free and 100 back. She also raced with OSSC at the Ohio Swimming Senior LC Championships in the 50 free, 100/200 back, and 400 IM and came home with a new PB in the 50 back leading off the medley relay.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:14.65

100 back – 1:00.58

100 breast – 1:14.51

50 breast – 35.14

100 fly – 1:01.22

50 fly – 27.68

