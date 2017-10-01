Kentucky Breast/IMer Grayson Schroering Gives Verbal Nod to Gamecocks

Louisville, Kentucky’s Grayson Schroering has added his name to the list of verbal commits to the University of South Carolina, joining prospective members of the class of 2022 Coleman Kramer, Garrison Johnson, and Nathan Walton.

“Excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina! #spursup”

Schroering is a senior at Louisville Collegiate School, for whom he competed at the 2017 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships, earning a 3rd in the 100 breast and a 5th in the 200 IM. He won both events at the Kentucky Region 5 Meet.

Schroering swims under coach Mike DeBoor at Lakeside Swim Team. He had an outstanding short course season, updating his times across the board (100/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM). He placed 20th in the 200 breast and 37th in the 100 breast at Winter Juniors East. This summer he achieved his best times in the LCM 100/200 breast at Athens Sectionals, going 1:06.37 and 2:23.78 to take 19th and 11th places, respectively.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:02.89

100 breast – 57.09

200 IM – 1:53.95

400 IM – 4:02.87

