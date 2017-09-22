Gamecocks Earn Verbal Commitment from Distance Freestyler Garrison Johnson

Garrison Johnson, a senior at Monacan High School in Richmond, Virginia, has verbally committed to swim for the University of South Carolina beginning in 2018-19. South Carolina native Nathan Walton has also committed to the Gamecocks’ class of 2022.

“I knew this would be my new home after my first trip down to Columbia. Want to thank everyone whose helped me get here. GO COCKS!”

Johnson swims for Poseidon Swimming, where he specializes in the 400/500s and up. At the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship, he capped his short course season with an 8th-place finish in the 1650 free (15:27.40) and an 11th in the 1000 free (9:15.95), both best times. He also improved his PBs in the 200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. At the long course version of the NSCA Championship in August, he finaled in the 1500 free (6th), 400 free (14th) and 400 IM (20th), and notched best times in the 1500, 200 back, and 400 IM. Johnson was named to the 2017 All-Metro boys and girls swim team for his performance in the 1650 free.

His best SCY times include

500 Free – 4:34.91

1000 Free – 9:15.95

1650 Free – 15:27.40

400 IM – 4:00.86

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina to continue my swimming and academic career! #gococks 🐔 pic.twitter.com/FEBqlMufs4 — Garrison (@garry_gare15) September 22, 2017

