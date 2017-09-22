NCAP’s Livi Schmid Commits to Swim for Denver Pioneers in 2018

Livi Schmid of Fairfax Station, Virginia has announced her intent to swim for the University of Denver starting with the 2018-19 season.

“I’m excited to go out West to continue my swimming career at the University of Denver. The family environment of the team and the coaching staff were extremely welcoming which made it feel like the perfect fit. Huge thanks to my family, coaches and friends for their immense support. Can’t wait for the next four years. Go, Pioneers!”

Schmid is a senior at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax. A long-axis stroke specialist, she placed fifth in the 50 free (24.19) and seventh in the 100 free (52.65), and anchored both freestyle relays, at the 2017 VHSL 6A Swim & Dive Championships. Schmid swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Team. She competed at the NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100y free and 50/100y back, and swam the 50/100/200 free and 100 back at the NCSA Summer Championship.

SCY times:

200 free – 1:51.63

100 free – 51.82

50 free – 23.99

200 back – 2:06.69

100 back – 58.43

50 back – 27.42

SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Denver!!!! #D1 pic.twitter.com/qzzpLyp3eh — Livi Schmid (@livi_schmid) September 22, 2017

