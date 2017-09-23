Maxime Rooney Blasts 1:36.76 200 Free At All-Florida Day 2 Prelims

2017 ALL-FLORIDA INVITE

Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24, 2017

University of Florida – Stephen O’Connell Center

Gainesville, FL

Short Course Yards

Results available on Meet Mobile

Day 1 Complete Results

Bouncing back from not qualifying for finals in either of his events yesterday, Maxime Rooney blasted a 1:36.76 to secure the top spot in tonight’s final by nearly 3 seconds. That time is 3 and a half seconds faster than he went in prelims at this meet a year ago. About 25 minutes after the 200 free, he swam a 49.58 to win the 100 back, which was a full 2 seconds faster than prelims at this meet last year.

Caeleb Dressel swam a 48.13 100 fly in prelims this morning to take the top qualifying spot by nearly a second and a half. Dressel didn’t swim at the All-Florida Invite last year, but his first 100 fly of season was a 47.32, so we’ll likely see him post a faster time tonight. Will Pisani of Florida State was second with a 49.48, in an event where FSU took 6 of the 8 finals spots. Dressel also got 3rd in the 100 breast, touching in 56.77 behind Jan Switowski (56.52) and Stanley Wu (56.o1).

Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek continued to dominate the IMs this morning in the 400 IM, with Switkowski winning with a 3:57.78, and Szaranek touching 2nd in 3:58.93. Szaranek will also be returning tonight in the 200 free after going 1:39.63 to get 3rd.

Natalie Pierce, who finished 4th in the 100 breast at the NCAA championships last year, won the 100 breast prelim with a time of 1:03.33. That time was 2 seconds off her 1:01.37 split in the 400 medley relay last night.

Other event winners this morning were Kelly Fertel (400 IM), Leila Johnston (100 fly), Amelia Maughan (200 free), And Madeline Cohen (100 back).

Finals begin tonight at 4 p.m. eastern time, and will also feature the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, women’s 3 meter diving, and men’s 1 meter diving.