Sarah Vaisse Defends Title at UNT-TCU-UTPB Pentathlon

The University of North Texas (UNT), Texas Christian University (TCU), and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (UTPB) faced off on Friday in Denton, Texas in a “pentathlon”-style meet.

Every swimmer competed in 5 events: 100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 free, and 100 IM.

To kick off the meet, TCU‘s Big-12 finalist Micaela Roemer went 1:00.22 in the 100 fly, followed by UNT’s French National Team-er and last year’s champion Sarah Vaisse at 1:00.60. For the men, TCU freshman and 3-time Brazilian Junior National Champion Joao Andrade took first, going 51.73 to beat out teammate Carlos Hunnicutt‘s 52.64.

In the 100 back, UNT sophomore Jowita Sienczyk touched first in 58.72, ahead of Sarah Vaisse‘s 58.99. Joao Andrade made it back-to-back wins with a dominant performance, going 51.15. Radu Duican, also out of TCU, came in second at 53.74, thoroughly ahead of teammate Tommy Thach‘s 54.33.

UNT’s Claudia Kitching went 1:04.69 in the 100 breast to beat out Sarah Vaisse, who went 1:05.40, well ahead of TCU‘s Devin Newton, who clocked in at 1:08.28. TCU‘s Polish Junior National Champion Jakub Swierczynski went 58.72 to win the men’s race over teammate Migs Martin‘s 59.79.

UNT Freshman Leigh Faires McGee won the women’s 100 free in 53.15, barely touching out teammate Brittany Thurstin‘s 53.16. Joao Andrade made it three wins on the day with a 46.54, considerably ahead of TCU freshman Matthew Brewer‘s 48.49.

Sarah Vaisse took first int the 100 IM for her second win of the day, going 59.33. She was the only woman under 1:00, followed by Brittany Thurston in 1:01.05, and Jowita Sienczyk in 1:01.07. Joao Andrade won his fourth and final event of the day, going 53.62. His teammate Migs Martin came in second at 55.00, with Jakub Swierczynski right behind at 55.04.

Overall, UNT’s Sarah Vaisse defended her title, taking gold for the women in 4:59.57. Joao Andrade won on the men’s side, with a total time of 4:26.88.