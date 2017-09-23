Trey Freeman Opens Club Season With Baylor School Pool Record

2017 Fall Kick-Off Classic

September 23rd-24th, 2017

Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee

SCY

Baylor School senior and University of Florida commit Trey Freeman broke the Baylor School Pool Record in the 500 yard freestyle on Saturday at the Fall Kick-Off Classic – an opener for the Chattanooga area’s club season.

Freeman swam a 4:27.47 in the mixed 500 freestyles, which breaks the pool record set by Sam McHugh in 2014 at 4:27.98. A year later, in just his freshman season at Tennessee, McHugh ranked 29th nationally in the same event, in the NCAA, and has gone on to qualify for the NCAA Championships in each of his 3 seasons in Knoxville.

Freeman’s best time in the event is 4:16.99 – which he swam at last year’s Tennessee High School State Championship meet that made him the 4th-fastest 500 yard freestyler at that age in history.

As a sign of Freeman’s progress and what might be to come – at this same meet last year, he swam just 4:37.63.

Freeman, a member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team, is the defending NCSA Junior National Champion in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles and was 7th in the 400 meter free at this summer’s Junior Nationals