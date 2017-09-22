NAG Record-holder Josef Pohlmann Becomes 3rd Brother to Swim D1 with Verbal to OSU

Josef Pohlmann of Beavercreek, Ohio has made a verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2018-19, thus becoming the third of three Pohlmann brothers to swim in NCAA Division I. Jack Pohlmann swam at Princeton, graduating in 2016, and Henrik Pohlmann swam his first two years at UVA.

The third Pohlmann brother is a senior at Beavercreek High School. He specializes in sprint free and fly, and won the consols of the 100 free (50.47) and placed 10th in the 50 free (21.39) at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament. Pohlmann swims year-round for Dayton Raiders.

At the NCSA Summer Swimming Championship this past August, the Raiders quartet of Cody Bybee (23.23), Nicholas Perera (23.57), Pohlmann (23.01) and Eric Knowles (23.43) broke the 15-18 National Age Group Record in the 4x50m free, taking .32 off the mark previously set by Canyons Aquatic Club. Individually he was a finalist in the 50 free and 50 fly, and he updated his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 fly.

SCY times:

50 free – 21.05

100 free – 47.37

50 fly – 22.58

100 fly – 49.77

Pohlmann will suit up for the Buckeyes with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Benjamin Kuriger, Hudson McDaniel, Jason Mathews, Lain Weaver, and RJ Kondalski.

