Ohio State Picks Up Verbal Commitment from WIAA D1 Runner-up Lain Weaver

Madison, Wisconsin-native Lain Weaver has given a verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, where he will join fellow verbal commits Benjamin Kuriger, Hudson McDaniel, and RJ Kondalski in the Buckeyes’ class of 2022.

“I would like to announce my commitment to The Ohio State University. Bill Dorenkott and the entire coaching staff are true geniuses of the sport, and I can’t wait to be a part of the Buckeye Nation. Ohio State has all of the resources for me to succeed in and out of the pool. Go Buckeyes!!!”

Weaver is a senior at Madison West High School. He was runner-up in both the 50 free (21.10) and 100 fly (49.75) at the 2017 WIAA Boys Division 1 State Meet last February. He further contributed to Madison West’s fifth-place team finish with a 22.18 fly leg on the 200 medley relay (runner-up) and a 45.59 anchor on the 400 free relay (3rd).

Weaver swims year-round with Badger Aquatics Club. He was crowned state champion in the 100 fly at the Wisconsin 13 & Over State Short Course Championships in March, where he also placed second in the 200 fly and third in the 100/200 free. In long-course season he improved his times in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly at 2017 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships, reaching the B final of the 100 fly and the C final of the 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 22.60

100 fly – 48.92

200 fly – 1:50.25

50 free – 21.10

100 free – 45.82

200 free – 1:41.07

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quotweavere to [email protected].