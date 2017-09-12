Ohio State Picks Up a Pair of Verbals: Hudson McDaniel and Benjamin Kuriger

The Ohio State University men’s swimming and diving class of 2022 has received two verbal commitments from in-state standouts Hudson McDaniel of Ashland and Benjamin Kuriger of Lewis Center. No strangers to the Ohio State campus, both McDaniel and Kuriger train year-round with the Ohio State Swim Club in Columbus.

Hudson McDaniel

“So excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career as an Ohio State Buckeye!!!”

A senior at Ashland High School, McDaniel is the double-defending OHSAA Swimming & Diving Division II state champion in the 100 breast. He won with a lifetime-best 55.90 at the 2017 state meet, and placed fifth in the 100 free (46.33), and his 34 points landed Ashland in the 18th position in the Division II team standings. In club swimming, McDaniel had a strong junior year, going best times in SCY 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 100 fly, and in LCM 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly.

The 6’4” McDaniel’s parents were both All-American swimmers at the University of Texas. His top SCY times are:

50 breast – 26.52

100 breast – 55.90

200 breast – 2:08.79

50 free – 21.99

100 free – 47.62

Benjamin Kuriger

“I’m ecstatic to announce my commitment to The Ohio State University. There’s NEVER been a better time to be apart of this team and school!” [sic]

Kuriger attends Olentangy High School and placed third in the 100 fly (49.41) and eighth in the 200 free (1:41.60) at the 2017 OHSAA Swimming & Diving Division I state meet. He, too, was the lone scorer for his school; thanks to his efforts Lewis Center Olentangy finished 27th among Division I teams in 2017. Kuriger is an all-around talent, exceling in butterfly, backstroke, freestyle and IM. At 2016 Winter Juniors East he competed in the 100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM, placing 15th in the 100 free and 21st in the 100 fly. At Columbus Sectionals this summer he improved his best times in the LCM 100/200 free and 100/200 back and was a B finalist in both the 100 free and the 100 fly.

Kuriger’s older brother, Winston, swam for the Buckeyes in 2016-17 before ending his swimming career; his mother, Cheryl Schemenauer, was a 4-time All-American at Ohio State in synchronized swimming from 1987-1990. Kuriger’s top SCY times are:

200 free – 1:38.17

100 free – 45.23

200 IM – 1:51.34

200 fly – 1:49.75

100 fly – 49.03

200 back – 1:50.69

100 back – 50.56

