Liu Xiang Upsets Fu Yuanhui at China Student Games Day 3

13TH ANNUAL REPUBLIC OF CHINA STUDENT GAMES

The third day of the 13th China Student Games saw finals for the 50 back, 200 breast, 100 free, and the slower heats of the 800 free.

In the men’s 50 back, 2016 Rio Olympics 100 back silver medalist and national record holder Xu Jiayu took first with a 25.01, a new meet record. The women’s side saw a reshuffling of the 2015 FINA World Championships podium, with then-bronze medalist Liu Xiang narrowly upsetting then-gold medalist and 2017 FINA World Championships silver medalist Fu Yuanhui, going 27.43 and 27.54, respectively. Both women were well under their times from two years ago, and both broke the previous meet record.

Yan Zi Bei dominated the men’s field in the 200 breast, setting a new meet record. His 2:10.38 clocked in well ahead of Mao Feian, who took second with a 2:13.39. Li Yiyi was golden for the women, going 2:31.99.

In the 100 free, Yu Hexin — who was a member of the Chinese 4×100 free relay in Rio — won the men’s race in 49.42, good for a new meet record. For the women, 2012 Olympic 4×100 free relay member Wang Shijia went 55.21.

Only the slower of the two heats for men and women swam the 800 free today. It’s all but certain that Sun Yang will dominate the field in tomorrow’s final.

Prelims for day four will begin at 9 a.m, with finals starting at 2 p.m.