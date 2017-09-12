Swimmers Needed for Survey About Racing Suits

Former Colorado State swimmer Megan Lloyd is working on a project to complete her collegiate degree in apparel and merchandising. For the project, she’s designing a theoretical competitive women’s swim line.

She needs help from female swimmers to help find out what they really want in a swim suit line.

To take the survey, click here.

Read more about the project from Megan below:

My name is Megan Lloyd. I swam for four years at Colorado State. I changed my major drastically after my sophomore year (health and exercise science to apparel and merchandising), so I still have one more semester on campus as a Ram. For my product development capstone I have decided to create a women’s swim line. I feel that there is not one sole brand that caters to all of a swimmers needs, like a “one stop swim shop.” I also believe that the construction of race suits can be reworked to solve problems that have been on the market for years. To back my ideas I need research, and there is no better way than asking women in the sport what they want out of their suits and apparel. This is all for educational purposes and an actual brand will not be created out of the responses to this survey. All female responses are greatly appreciated and they will help my capstone project be the best it can be!!