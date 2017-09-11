Fu Yuanhui Golden at Day 2 of China Student Games

13TH ANNUAL REPUBLIC OF CHINA STUDENT GAMES

Hangzhou, China

September 10th – September 15th

LCM

Day two of the 13th Republic of China Student Games featured the 400 free, 100 back, 200IM, and 4×200 free relay finals.

Sun Yang continued his dominant years-long 400 free run today, going 3:43.76. Thought he obliterated the competition, he was seconds off his two sub-3:42 gold medal swims from earlier this summer, at the 2017 FINA World Championships and Chinese Nationals. On the women’s side, Cao Yue dropped a speedy 4:08.33.

In the men’s 100 back, Asian record holder Xu Jia Ju went 54.39, narrowly beating out Li Guangyuan‘s second place 54.61. On the women’s side, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist and national record holder Fu Yuanhui went 1:00.05, inching her time back down following a disappointing performance at Worlds (though she scared the world record at Chinese Nationals just a few months ago).

To no one’s surprise, 200 IM specialist and Rio bronze medalist Wang Shun took gold in the event with a 2:01.51. On the women’s side, 2016 Olympian Zhao Min got the win with a 2:12.85.

In the 4×200 free relay finals, the men from Shanghai took gold with a 7:19.27, followed by Jiangsu Province at 7:22.75. For the women, the team from Beijing won in 8:08.76, slighting Jiangsu Province’s 8:10.93.

Prelims will pick up tomorrow at 9 a.m. with finals following at 2 p.m.