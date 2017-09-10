Sun Yang Headlines Day 1 of China Student Games

13TH ANNUAL REPUBLIC OF CHINA STUDENT GAMES

Hangzhou, China

September 10th – September 15th

LCM

Full schedule and results

The 13th annual Republic of China Student Games kicked off this morning at the Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics, following the conclusion of the 2017 National Games of China on Friday.

Today’s event lineup featured prelims and finals for the 400IM, 100 breast, 200 fly, 200 free, and 4×200 free relay.

2016 Rio Olympic Games and 2017 FINA World Championships bronze medalist Wang Shun led off finals with a 4:19.38 in 400IM, obliterating Shi Shi, who came in second at 4:22.05. Shi narrowly beat out An Jiabao, who clocked in at 4:22.29.

On the women’s side, Zhao Min took the win in 4:42.22.

In the 100 breast, Chinese Worlds team member Yan Zi Bei was the only man to break 1:00, going 59.15.

From the province of Liaoning, Xue Ching Tong nabbed the top spot on the women’s side with a 1:08.74, over two seconds ahead of Li Yiyi, who was second with a 1:10.92.

For the city of Tianjin, Mu Xinxu took the win in the men’s 200 fly with a 2:03.91. Teammate Cai Xuechun won the women’s race with a 2:17.99, nearly five seconds ahead of Yuyue Yang (2:22.77).

In the 200 free, Asian record holder and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang cruised to a 1:45.56, way ahead of teammate Xu Qiheng‘s second place 1:49.11. Yang was over a second off his impressive 2017 FINA World Championships time (1:44.39), but only slightly off his time from last week’s National Games (1:45.15).

For the women, rising star Shen Duo narrowly beat out Cao Yue, going 1:58.30 and 1:58.50, respectively.

The teams from Beijing took first in the 4×200 free relays in both the men’s and women’s races. The men went 7:40.95, leaving Tianjin’s second place 7:49.51 in their wake. The women went 8:42.11.

The Games will continue through September 15th, with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals at 2 p.m. everyday.