VT Adds to Strong 2018 Recruiting Class with Verbal from NCAP’s Philip Manoff

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Philip Manoff of Haymarket, Virginia, has given a verbal commitment to the H2Okies of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for the 2018-19 season.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Virginia Tech. I can’t say enough about the coaching staff, the team and the spirit of the VT Campus. So proud to be part of the Hokie Nation!!”

Manoff swam for Battlefield High School, where he is currently a senior, at the 2017 VHSL 6A Swim & Dive Championships. He was runner-up in the 500 free (4:29.39) and placed sixth in the 50 free (21.52, with 21.14 in prelims). He also anchored the Battlefield 400 free relay (46.42) to an 11th-place finish, and led off the 14th-place medley relay (23.99). Manoff’s first two years of high school were spent in Colorado, where he swam for Boulder’s Fairview High School and swam club for Jeffco Hurricanes.

Manoff swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club. A national-level swimmer in free, back, and fly, he was an A finalist with lifetime-bests in the 200 fly (6th) and 50 fly (7th), and B finalist with PBs in the 200 free (11th) and 100 fly (13th) at the 2017 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships. He also finished 18th in the 400 free and swam on all five NCAP relays. At the NCSA Spring Championships, he was a B finalist in both the 500 free and 100 fly, and notched PBs in the 100/500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 21.14

100 Free – 46.22

200 Free – 1:40.15

500 Free – 4:29.39

100 Back – 50.21

100 Fly – 49.29

200 Fly – 1:49.11

400 IM – 4:00.09

Manoff will join verbal commits Alex Wright, Ben Hicks, Dylan Eichberg, Henry Claesson, and Keith Myburgh in the Virginia Tech class of 2022.

