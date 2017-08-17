2x IHSA Finalist Henry Claesson Sends Verbal to Virginia Tech

Two-time IHSA A-finalist Henry Claesson of Lyons Swim Club has verbally committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Claesson wrapped up a strong season with Lyons Township HS this February with top finishes in the 100 and 200 free at the IHSA State Champs, winding up 3rd in the 100 free and 5th in the 200 free. He actually had the fastest prelims time (1:37.85) in the 200, but faded a bit in the final. Either way, Claesson is a strong sprinter joining up with the Hokies’ class of 2022.

TOP TIMES

50y free 20.45

100y free 44.85

200y free 1:37.85

100y fly 48.35

200y fly 1:48.76

Claesson’s not far off ACC scoring level times in his best events. It took 20.1/43.9/1:37.1 to make it back in the C final of each sprint free race at the 2017 ACC Championships, and considering he still has a year left of high school, he could hit those benchmarks before he arrives on campus next fall.

Virginia Tech‘s 400 and 800 free relays were among their weakest at the 2017 ACC Championships, with two 44’s on their 400 relay and two 1:37’s on their 800 relay, meaning that Claesson could be in immediate contention for either of those relays as a freshman. He’s very solid in the 100 and 200 fly, too, and those events could develop into his strong suit as well at VT.

Claesson is already the fifth swimmer to commit to VT’s men’s team for 2018, and the 2017-18 season hasn’t even begun yet. He joins Dylan Eichberg, Ben Hicks, Alex Wright, and #12 Keith Myburgh in the Hokies class of 2022.

