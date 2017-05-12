Alex Wright of Evergreen Swim Club is Latest to Verbally Commit to VT

Olympia, Washington’s Alex Wright has verbally committed to swim for Virginia Polytechnic Institute beginning in the fall of 2018. He will join fellow commit Keith Myburgh in the Virginia Tech class of 2022.

“I am proud to announce I have committed to Virginia Tech for their class of 2018. I immediately felt right at home with the school and the coaching staff during my visit. Everyone was incredibly friendly and welcoming and the team is on the rise. The campus, the education, and the facilities are phenomenal and I am really looking forward to making VT, and Blacksburg my new home. Go Hokies!!!!!!!”

Wright is a junior at Olympia High School but opts not to swim for his school. Instead he concentrates on his club team, Evergreen Swim Club, where he is a national-level swimmer in a wide range of events. He competed at Winter Juniors West, for example, in the 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. At Summer Juniors a year ago, he swam the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. At the recent Western Zone Sectionals at Federal Way, Wright was an A-finalist in the 500/1650 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

His top SCY times include:

200 back – 1:47.91

200 fly – 1:48.60

400 IM – 3:55.06

1650 free – 15:36.58

1000 free – 9:23.77

500 free – 4:29.14

