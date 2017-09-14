OHSAA Division I Runner-up RJ Kondalski Verbally Commits to the Buckeyes

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American RJ Kondalski has given a verbal commitment to The Ohio State University’s class of 2020. Kondalski will travel about two-and-a-half hours south on Interstate 75 to get to Ohio State from Toledo next fall. The Sylvania Southview High School senior told SwimSwam:

“I am pleased to announce my verbal commitment to swim for The Ohio State University. I have been a life-long Buckeye fan and it will be exciting to continue my swimming and studies there. Go Bucks!”

Kondalski was runner-up in the 100 back (49.33) and 20th in the 200 IM at the 2017 Ohio State High School Division I Boys’ Swimming and Diving Championships. He also led off the Cougars’ 200 medley relay in 23.02. In club swimming with Sylvania Tsunami Swim Club, he was a finalist in the 100 back (12th) at 2017 Speedo Junior Nationals and in both the 100 back (9th) and 200 back (6th) at Columbus Sectionals. During his junior year he improved in just about every event he swam: SCY 50/100/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM; and LCM 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.02

100 back – 49.33

200 back – 1:49.12

200 IM – 1:53.92

50 free – 21.33

100 free – 46.63

Kondalski will join fellow Buckeyes verbal commits Benjamin Kuriger and Hudson McDaniel in the fall of 2018.

