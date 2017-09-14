VHSL 5A State Record-holder Anna Landon Gives Verbal Nod to Virginia Tech

Falls Church, Virginia’s Anna Landon has opted to remain in state, giving a verbal commitment to the H2Okies of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech. Thanks to everyone who helped me on this journey. Go H2Okies!”

Landon is the reigning champion and VHSL 5A record-holder in the 100 breast (1:03.35). Representing Falls Church High School at the 2017 Virginia High School 5A Swim & Dive Championships, she won the 100 breast and was runner-up in the 50 free (23.19); she also anchored the Falls Church 200 free relay to 15th place.

Landon swims year-round with Arlington Aquatic Club. In August she was a finalist in the 50 free (11th) and 50 breast (10th), at the 2017 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships. She also swam the 100/200 free and 100/200 breast, and earned new lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 breast at the meet.

Her best SCY times are:

50 free – 23.19

100 free – 52.22

50 breast – 30.17

100 breast – 1:03.35

200 breast – 2:21.36

Landon will enter this burgeoning Virginia Tech class of 2022 with verbal commits Abby Larson, Alex Slayton, Jennifer Hauser, Julia Bruneau, Lauren Meeker, Loulou Vos, Natalia Fryckowska, and Rachael Holp.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].