Alex Slayton Gives Early Verbal Commitment to In-State Virginia Tech

Alex Slayton, a junior at York High School in Yorktown, Virginia, has elected to remain in state and will swim for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I chose Virginia Tech because I fell in love with ALL things Hokie after my first unofficial visit in November. They have believed in me from day one, have cheered on my progress and it is a good fit academically. The coaching staff, support staff, team and atmosphere is where I can see myself for the next four years so it eventually became obvious being a Virginia girl I was meant to be a H2OKIE. I am extremely thankful for the opportunity and thankful to all of those in my corner who have supported me to get where I am. GO HOKIES!!”

Slayton won the 50 free and placed third in the 100 free at the VHSL 3A State Swimming & Diving Championship in February. She added performances on the Falcons’ 200 medley and 200 free relays as well, helping York achieve a second-place team finish in the girls’ race.

Slayton told SwimSwam, “I have been a Virginia VHSL 3A State Champ all three years in either the 50 free or as a part of the 200 free relay. My goal to finish out high school swimming is to win a 4th and final state championship for my school. If I do, I will be the only York High athlete ever to have secured 4 state titles for each year attended.”

Slayton swims year-round for Coast Guard Blue Dolphins. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 back. She updated a number of her best SCY times this spring at the Dolfin ISCA Junior Championships, where she was an A finalist in the 50 back and 100 IM, a B finalist in the 50/100 free and 50 fly, and a C finalist in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Slayton’s best SCY times include:

50 back – 26.06

100 back – 55.28

50 free – 23.54

100 free – 51.50

100 fly – 25.72

100 fly – 56.42

100 IM – 57.68

200 IM – 2:05.28

Slayton will join Julia Bruneau and Loulou Vos, both of whom have already made verbal commitments to the H2Okies.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Virginia Tech! Thank you to everyone who has supported me! #TalonsUp #GoHokies #VT22 ❤🦃 pic.twitter.com/lIcwQ2im5q — Alex Slayton (@ASlayton4228) May 19, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]