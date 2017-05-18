Florida 4A Champ Mason Wilby Gives Verbal Nod to Kentucky for 2018-19

Mason Wilby, a junior at F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2022. Wilby announced his decision on his social media accounts:

Wilby won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 100 fly at the 2016 FHSAA Class 4A Championship last November. He also contributed to Buchholz’ fourth-place team finish with a leadoff on the 200 medley relay and an anchor on the 400 free relay, both of which placed fifth.

Wilby is the son of Martyn Wilby, currently a senior coach with Swimming Canada’s High Performance program, after a 19-year career working with head coach Gregg Troy at University of Florida. Mason swims for Gator Swim Club and, when in England where he holds dual citizenship, for Loughborough Swimming. Mason made his first Great Britain selection team after a strong showing at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield last month. He will represent Team GB in at the European Junior Championships in Israel from June 28 to July 2, 2017.

Wilby’s best SCY times include:

200 fly – 1:45.94

100 fly – 48.80

200 IM – 1:49.71

200 back – 1:48.73

100 back – 49.60

50 back – 23.38

200 free – 1:41.58

