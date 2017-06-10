Verbal Commitment from Class of 2018 VA Sprinter Abby Larson is Number 4 for H2Okies

Abby Larson, a junior at Jamestown High School in Williamsburg, Virginia, has verbally committed to swim for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I chose Virginia Tech to be my home because I fell in love with it from the beginning. When I was younger I went to a club meet in Blacksburg and the moment we left I told my parents I wanted to swim at Virginia Tech, I am proud to say that dream has come true. I fell in love with all things Virginia Tech from the amazing coaching staff, facilities, and team. They have supported me through the entire recruiting process and made my decision so easy. The team atmosphere is great and I’m excited to get to know more of my future teammates. The school is a great fit academically and I know I will have phenomenal support. I can’t wait to see what my four years as a Hokie have in store. Go Hokies!!”

In three short high school seasons, Larson has already won 5 individual 4A state titles. She has never lost the 50 free, taking home gold medals in 2015 (24.08), 2016 (23.79) and 2017 (23.47, lowering her own VA 4A record). After beginning with a fourth-place finish in the 100 back her freshman year, Larson switched to the 100 free and took home the top prize the next two years in a row (51.69 in 2016 and 50.69 in 2017, again lowering her own 4A record). She has also contributed to a total of 6 state champion relays, 3 of which are current state 4A record-holders.

Larson swims year-round for 757 Swim out of Williamsburg. She finaled in the 50 free (22nd) and was an alternate in the 100 free at 2016 Winter Juniors East, where she also competed in the 200 free and 100 back. Her best SCY times are:

50 free – 22.88

100 free – 50.36

200 free – 1:51.17

100 fly – 56.82

100 back – 58.13

Proud to announce my commitment to swim at Virginia Tech! Thank you to all who have supported me through my swimming journey! Go Hokies! ♦️🔸 pic.twitter.com/Jdbirs6jdT — Abby Larson (@Abbylarson25) June 10, 2017

Larson will be joining fellow commits Alex Slayton, Julia Bruneau, and Loulou Vos in the Virginia Tech class of 2022.

