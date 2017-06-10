How Much Does it Take to Save Wright State Swimming? $85,000

In a rare glimmer of an opportunity granted to supporters of the Wright State Swimming & Diving program, a target has been set to save the team for at least a year.

In mid-May, Wright State University announced that they would be dropping their men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams due to budget constraints – a move that they estimated would save $500,000.

The amount needed to extend the program’s future for a year, however, is much, much lower. After working with the team’s coach Kyle Oaks and the Collegiate Swim Coaches’ Association of America (CSCAA), the university agreed to extend the program’s life for another season if just $85,000 are raised by June 30th, 2017.

The terms agreed to by the CSCAA and Wright State University:

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) will receive donations to support the WSU Swimming and Diving Program. If the funding level reaches the required level of $85,000, the CSCAA will transfer the sum of $76,500 to Wright State University (WSU) for the express purpose of preserving the WSU Swimming and Diving Program. The additional 10% or $8,500 “contingency” will be made available to WSU under the guidelines below (“The contingency is needed because of potential changes/adjustments/problems in the budget figures that are being put together. There is no safety net in the event of unforeseen circumstances, hence the contingency.”– As stated by Bob Grant): The funds will be kept in the external foundation/CSCAA Forum Account until needed by the Swimming & Diving Program. Proof of these funds will be provided to WSU prior to the June 30, 2017 deadline. Prior to transferring any funds, WSU will be required to designate specific use of the funds. Once the friends of WSU Swimming and Diving have established an independent external foundation, the CSCAA will disperse all donations designated to support the WSU Swimming and Diving program to the external foundation.

Ways to Donate:

Online at: http://www.cscaa.org/savewrightstate

The CSCAA will process check payments at C/O Greg Lockard, CSCAA, Attn: Wright State Fund, PO Box 121, Essex Fells, NJ 07021.

The CSCAA will issue updates on the status of the fund every 48 hours, and we will post those updates as soon as they are available.

For reference, 2,774 people signed a recent petition on change.org endeavoring to “Save WSU Swimming and Diving.” If each person who signed that petition donated just $30, the goal would effectively be met. Today alone, if everyone who read SwimSwam donated $1, that would more-than-cover the year. That’s how close we are to saving a collegiate swim program. That’s how attainable this goal is.

The time is now – this is the most attainable goal for saving a swim program that we’ve ever seen – act to help save Wright State Swimming & Diving.