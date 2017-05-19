Wright State Cutting Men’s, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Wright State University announced new cost-cutting measures this week that will drop the school’s men’s and women’s swim & dive teams, effective immediately.

Wright State published a press release Friday morning making the announcement. The school says it expects to save about $500,000 a year by cutting the programs. As is typical in these situations, Wright State says it will honor scholarships for swimmers and divers until they graduate if they remain at Wright State.

The Raider men and women become the fourth and fifth swim & dive programs to get the axe this season. Buffalo cut its men’s program last month and North Dakota elected to drop both its men’s and women’s programs back in March.

Wright State competed in the Horizon League, with the men taking 4th and the women 7th this past season. The Horizon League could be dropping to just 6 women’s programs and 5 men’s programs. That’s because Wright State cut its programs and Valparaiso is expected to leave the conference for the Missouri Valley Conference next season.

The full Wright State press release is below:

Wright State University announced today that Intercollegiate Athletics will implement cost-cutting measures that will eliminate men’s and women’s swimming & diving, effective immediately.

Athletics expects to save approximately $500,000 annually in scholarship costs, salaries, team budgets, travel and facility maintenance, once all of the cutbacks are fully realized. The department will continue to honor the financial aid of all student-athletes affected until they graduate. These student-athletes will be permitted, by NCAA rules, to transfer to another institution without penalty.

“This is the most difficult decision I have been involved with since it will have such a large impact on the lives of our student-athletes and staff,” Wright State director of athletics Bob Grant said. “These student-athletes have been great ambassadors for the University, in and out of competition.”

“We have spent the past few months working with the University leadership to find ways to help with the financial crisis on campus,” Grant said. “Unfortunately, in these difficult times, we need to do what is in the long-term, best interests of the University.”

Grant met with the coaches involved in the decision yesterday, and the student-athletes were informed this morning.