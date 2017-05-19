Richter, Lloyd, and DeRyk Highlight Nevada HS State Meet Psychs

2017 NEVADA 3A/4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Carson High School, Carson City, NV

May 20th, 2017

Timeline

Psych sheets

Meet central

3A

On the girls side, two-event 3A record holder Montana Lloyd will lead the way for Boulder City. She’s seeded first in the 100 back (56.29) and 200 IM (2:04.95), with both of those seed times just a bit faster than her 3A meet records. A testament to BCHS’s depth at this meet– behind Lloyd in her two individual events, there are BCHS swimmers in 2nd and 3rd seeds. Lloyd will also help out on two of BCHS’s relays– all three relays are seeded first by a long shot.

Mandy Gebhart will also be a huge force for BCHS. She’s the top seed in two events, the 200 free (1:50.18) and 500 free (4:56.43). Her times are well under the 3A records in both races, the 500 record being her own.

There are only four events in which BCHS doesn’t hold a top seed. Incline Village’s Kate Rye holds top seeds in the sprint events, a 24.97 in the 50 and 53.90 in the 100. In the 100 fly, Truckee’s Megan Burrill (59.29) is seeded first, while 14-year-old Maddie Lewis of Sage has the #1 spot in the 100 breast (1:05.44).

For the boys, Boulder City will also be a dominating force, as they own all but two top seeds. Braden Klouse and AJ Pouch both hold two top spots for BCHS. Klouse will look to win the 100 free (49.08) and 200 free (1:47.89), and Pouch the 200 IM (1:54.90) and 100 breast (57.38). Meanwhile, Boulder City’s Paco Cuervas (4:57.45) and Chandler Larson (1:01.18) will try to lock up the 500 free and 100 back, respectively. BCHS has top seeds in all three relays.

Truckee’s Cooper DeRyk is set to make waves, too. The 3A state record holder in both sprint free races is the top seed in the 50 free (20.81) and 100 fly (50.40). He comes in faster than 3A records in both of those races, as well as the top seeds in 4A of those events. In the 50 free, he needs only to improve by .01 to break the overall Nevada state record of 20.81 set way back in 1989 by Scott Evans.

4A

Virginia commit Abby Richter is the big name in 4A, as she’ll lead the Green Valley girls tomorrow. Richter, who owns two overall Nevada records individually in the 200 free and 100 back, will swim the 200 IM and 100 back this year. In the 200 IM, her 1:59.80 entry time, though over a second off of her lifetime best, is nearly 3 seconds ahead of the Nevada record. She’s the top seed in the 100 back at 54.22, just a tenth or so ahead of her own state record.

The Green Valley girls are bringing a dominant team to the state meet. In addition to them holding all relay top seeds, they have Victoria Navarro and Liz Clinch to star alongside Richter. Navarro is the top seed in both the 100 free (51.14) and the 200 free (1:49.34), while Clinch is the top 100 fly seed (55.61) and is sitting 2nd behind Richter in the 100 back (56.78).

On the boys’ side, Legacy, Foothill, and Palo Verde will go head-to-head. Legacy is the top seed in the 200 medley relay, and they will bring Tama Tuitama, a potential double-winner. Tuitama is the top seed in both the 200 IM (1:51.62) and the 100 breast (58.00). McKay Mickelson, too, is a top seed for Legacy– he sits with a 52.15 in the 100 back.

Foothill has David Renner, the top 200 free seed (1:42.36) and the #2 seed in the 100 fly (51.50), while they are the top seed in the 200 free relay. Palo Verde, meanwhile, has David Miller as top 100 fly seed (50.75) and Dylan Sweikert as top 100 free seed (48.19).