CBDA Announces Candidates For Brazilian Swimming President

Brazil’s swimming federation, the CBDA, has announced the three candidates and their running mates for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for June 9.

Here are the three candidates, their running mates and their platform descriptions, as reported by Brazil’s Globo SporTV:

Innovation and Transparency:

President Miguel Cagnoni

Vice President Luis Fernando Coelho de Oliveira

New Directions:

President Jefferson Borges

Vice President: Marcelo Falcao

New Face:

President Cyro Delgado

Vice President Ricardo Barbosa

The CBDA will elect its first new president since 1988, when Coaracy Nunes took the post. He’d been leading the Brazilian swim federation for 28 years when he was removed from his post last fall amidst accusations of corruption, embezzlement and financial fraud within the federation. Though he decried the allegations at the time as a smear campaign to hurt his chances of reelection in 2017, he was eventually fined and arrested as the investigation continues to surge. Nunes will not be running for reelection.

In the fallout from the allegations leveled at Nunes and others in the federation, the CBDA’s general assembly was delayed and a new Athlete’s Commission selected. The elections have now been rescheduled for June 9th in Rio de Janeiro.