CBDA General Assembly Canceled

Following the annulment of the CBDA’s Athletes Commission, the entity announced the cancellation of the General Assembly scheduled for Saturday.

Last month the CBDA announced that Olympic swimmer Thiago Pereira would be named President of the Athletes Commission. There was no vote for this position, and when there was an election Thiago Pereira would have the right to vote in it. This generated great controversy, leading to a request for the vote to be annulled.